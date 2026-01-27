Sir David Beckham & wife Victoria make first public appearance since Brooklyn's explosive statement as Man Utd icon posts family photo without eldest son
Beckhams attend Paris Fashion Week without Brooklyn
There was understandably no sign of Brooklyn as he has taken to calling out the "controlling" behaviour of his parents on social media. The 26-year-old has endured a strained relationship with his mother and father for some time.
Having been absent from David’s 50th birthday celebrations, and his knighthood in 2025, Brooklyn was nowhere to be seen as the Beckham family strutted their stuff at a glitzy red carpet gala.
Victoria has been awarded Knight of the National Order of Arts and Letters (Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres) recognition from the French government, with the one-time chart-topping popstar now a luxury fashion designer.
She was cheered on in Paris by her husband and three children, with an intimate ceremony taking place at the Ministry of Culture. In receiving a prestigious accolade, which recognises "major international influence" and contribution to promoting the artistic or literary fields, Victoria joins the likes of George Clooney and Jude Law on an A-list roll of honour.
Victoria thanks her children in acceptance speech
During her acceptance speech, Victoria took a moment to thank her children for “always believing in my vision”. She went on to say that “this is not the achievement of just one person” and thanked her husband of 26 years for “seeing my passion for this business and my determination to build something that we could both be really proud of”.
Afterwards, Victoria posted on Instagram, with a special day being enjoyed in Paris: “I'm so honoured to be named a Chevaliere de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Ministry of Culture...Thank you also to business partners who believed in me, my family, and especially David – my husband, and original investor. I couldn't be more grateful, you are my everything xx'."
Manchester United and England legend David, who is now working with Lionel Messi as co-owner of MLS Cup winners Inter Miami, said in his own social media post: “We are so proud of you and all that you have achieved @victoriabeckham. Being named a Chevaliere de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Ministry of Culture… nobody deserves it more than you x We love you.”
David was on dad duty as he escorted 14-year-old daughter Harper into the ceremony. Cruz, 20, and Romeo, 23, were joined by their respective girlfriends - songwriter Jackie Apostel and model/DJ Kim Turnbull.
What Brooklyn said in shock statement
The Beckhams have been keeping a low profile since seeing Brooklyn speak out. He has accused his parents of trying to ruin his marriage to Nicola Peltz. A lengthy statement saw him say: “My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first. Family ‘love’ is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo op even if it's at the expense of our professional obligations.
“I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief. My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family.”
Response from David & the Beckham camp
Brooklyn claims he has no intention of reconciling with his mum, dad or siblings. David did briefly address the issue during an appearance on CBS Mornings, saying: “I’ve been able to use my platform and my following for Unicef and it’s been the biggest tool to make people aware of what’s going on around the world for children.
“I’ve tried to do the same. I’ve tried to do the same with my children to educate them. They make mistakes. Children are allowed to make mistakes. That’s how they learn. So that’s what I try to teach my kids. But you know, you have to sometimes let them make those mistakes as well.”
