'Let your children make mistakes' - Sir David Beckham speaks out just hours after son Brooklyn's tirade against him and wife Victoria's 'controlling' parenting
Spotlight on the Beckhams as family feud continues
The Beckham family are rarely out of the spotlight but are making fresh headlines after Brooklyn lashed out at his famous parents on social media. The 26-year-old has insisted he is "standing up for myself for the first time in my life" and does not wish to reconcile with his family. The oldest of Beckhams' children has also accused his parents of being controlling and of "trying endlessly to ruin" his relationship with wife Nicola Peltz. Brooklyn Beckham also claimed his mother Victoria had embarrassed him on his wedding day by hijacking the first dance and then behaving "very inappropriately" with him, adding he had "never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life".
Sir David speaks out after Brooklyn's rant
Sir David has now been quizzed on his son's social media rant and shared his thoughts. He told CNBC’s financial program Squawk Box on Tuesday: "I have always spoken about social media and the power of social media... For the good and for the bad. What kids can access these days, it can be dangerous. But what I have found personally, especially with my kids as well, use it for the right reasons. I’ve been able to use my platform for my following, for UNICEF. And it has been the biggest tool to make people aware of what’s going on around the world for children. And I have tried to do the same with my children, to educate them. They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn. That is what I try to teach my kids, you sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well."
Beckham was also asked about living in the full glare of the world's media and how it affects his mental health. When asked whether he prefers living in the United Kingdom or the United States, he answered: "I'm going to have to sit on the fence, I love living in both places. I love my country I love where I grew up but I always wanted to live in America and I love America... I'm lucky that I get to spend a huge amount of time in both places."
Brooklyn 'couldn't handle it any more'
Speculation about Brooklyn's relationship with his famous parents has been rife for some time now and his explosive statement has reportedly emerged after he reached a point of no return, according to Page Six. An insider said: "There has been a massive breakdown in trust. From Brooklyn and Nicola [Peltz’s] perspective they have tried everything they can to repair the relationship privately with David and Victoria, they’ve tried to talk it out, have tried to have meetings with them, but ultimately in the end they just didn’t trust them anymore. The couple just doesn’t want to deal with it anymore. They’ve had it and just want to move on in their lives. Last week was the last straw, they just couldn’t handle it anymore.”
What comes next?
Brooklyn Beckham says he's found "peace and relief" since stepping away from his family and added that he "does not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation". Yet given the family's global superstardom, the current family feud is likely to continue to make headlines around the world for some time. In the meantime, dad David is set to continue to split his time between the UK and the USA, where he's the co-owner of MLS side Inter Miami.
