Sir Alex Ferguson wins $1 million race as Man Utd legend’s horse makes history with Bahrain triumph

Manchester UnitedPremier League

Manchester United icon Sir Alex Ferguson was ecstatic after watching his horse, Spirit Dancer, win the $1 million Bahrain International Trophy again.

  • Ferguson's horse comes from behind to win race
  • Won competition for the second successive time
  • Ferguson "proud" of Spirit Dancer's achievements
