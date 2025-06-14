'Single greatest thing we did' - Wrexham chief reveals the best decision Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney made after takeover
Wrexham executive director Humphrey Ker spoke about the 'single greatest thing' owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have made post-takeover.
- Wrexham chief hails move to appoint Phil Parkinson
- Lauds it as the greatest thing club's owners have done since taking over
- Parkinson has led Wrexham to three straight promotions