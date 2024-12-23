Should they stay or should they go? Gio Reyna, Ricardo Pepi, Antonee Robinson and USMNT stars that could earn transfers

Several USMNT stars will have to make tough choices ahead of the January window - stay with their current club, or leave?

Transfer season is upon us and, for several U.S. men's national team stars, it could be monumental. There are moves to consider, and for some, getting the right opportunity at the right club could be the difference between selection for the World Cup, or no World Cup.

Such transfer decisions matter, both in the short and long term. Take too big of a swing and you can find yourself on the bench. Fail to capitalize and a move may never come to fruition. Several USMNT stars will have to make tough choices this month ahead of the January window: should they stay where they are at the club level, or should they seek greener pastures?

These decisions depend on a variety of factors: money, fit, ambition, playing time, among others. GOAL looks at several USMNT stars that could be on the move, and assesses whether the time is right.