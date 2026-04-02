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Shocking revelations from a Senegalese star: I was betrayed, and it completely destroyed me

Burgos Promesas
Spain U19
Spain

Placing too much trust in the wrong person leads to disaster

In a rare and harrowing account, former Senegal international Babi Cheikh Diop has recounted the financial and emotional collapse he suffered after falling victim to a major fraud perpetrated by someone he trusted implicitly, describing his ordeal as “a nightmare he wouldn’t wish on his worst enemies”. 

Cheikh Diop (28), who was once considered a promising talent, is attempting to rebuild his football career from scratch after several difficult years.

  • Back on the pitch after a long absence

    In an interview with the Spanish newspaper *AS*, Diop expressed his delight at joining Spanish third-tier side Promises E.D.F., with whom he recently signed a contract.

    The native of the Senegalese suburb of Gediwaye said: “I’m happy now, and I can finally smile after a terrifying nightmare… I’ve been away from the world of football for a while, and the feeling of touching the ball again is incredible; I’ve only had one training session so far.”

    The player, who has previously played for Celta Vigo, Olympique Lyonnais, Aris Thessaloniki and Elche, added: "I have to start from scratch."

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  • Betrayal by someone you trusted and losing everything

    Babi Cheikh Diop was part of the Spain squad that won the UEFA European Under-19 Championship in 2015 and has made three international appearances for Senegal, but his footballing career has seen a decline over the years, coinciding with a tragic family incident that affected him deeply.

    Diop said in the interview: “About three years ago, when I arrived at Aris Thessaloniki, one of my trusted relatives stole from me.”

    He continued: “He took everything in my bank account and my possessions, leaving me penniless. It all happened in the blink of an eye, and before I could comprehend what was happening, I had nothing left.”

    He continued: “My mother asked me not to reveal his name, but he was like a father to me; I grew up with him because my biological father abandoned us when I was one year old. I trusted him blindly and obeyed his orders.”

    He said: “It was a terrible shock and a very unpleasant surprise. I gave him power of attorney because of my trust in him; he had the authority to act and sign on my behalf. That was a huge mistake on my part, but I never imagined this would happen.”

    The player continued: “He took my houses, my cars and my money. I wouldn’t wish what I’ve been through even on my worst enemies. Now it will be very difficult for me to trust anyone again.”

    He added: “He has disappeared, and it is very difficult to find him. I have spent this time in Senegal trying to sort out my affairs and get my life back on track, but I have lost everything.”

  • I’m giving myself two years to get back to the top

    Diop described the scale of his loss, saying: “It completely devastated me; I didn’t have a penny left in the bank. I’d earned the money and saved millions, but he took it all.”

    He added: “I managed to get through this ordeal thanks to the support of some of his friends in the world of football, particularly his agent Eric Alonso, who gave me a second chance.”

    He added: “He provided me with a roof over my head, food, and a job as a footballer, and helped me find happiness and the desire to move forward.”

    Despite everything that has happened, the player expressed great confidence in his ability to make a comeback: “I am absolutely certain of it. I will return to my best form and you will see me at the top again. I am young, I know my strengths, I have experience, I am mentally stronger than ever, and I have an iron will. I will give myself two years to get back to the top.”

    It is worth noting that Pape Cheikh Diop currently plays in the Spanish regional league and hopes to relaunch his career and return to the top flight.

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