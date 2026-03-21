According to reports from both Hessischer Rundfunk and *Bild*, the 2014 World Cup winner will not be included in the squad for SGE’s away match against Mainz 05 on Sunday, even though he is fit and ready to play.
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Shocking news at Eintracht Frankfurt! SGE manager Albert Riera has apparently dropped Mario Götze from the squad
According to reports, the decision to drop him was based purely on sporting grounds, and Götze is said to have reacted with great surprise to coach Riera’s decision. The 33-year-old had already spent the full 90 minutes on the bench in the previous two matches against FC St. Pauli (0–0) and 1. FC Heideheim (1–0), and now faces the prospect of being left out entirely.
As early as Friday’s press conference, Riera had announced that, in view of the comebacks of Younes Ebnoutalib and Can Uzun, he would have to make some tough decisions regarding the matchday squad: “I select the players who are best suited to the opposition. I even have to drop a few players.”
Is Götze's contract extension at Frankfurt in jeopardy?
Götze’s contract with SGE runs until the end of the current season. There have recently been rumours that both sides could well envisage spending another year together. According to Bild, talks on this matter are already at an advanced stage.
It remains unclear to what extent Götze’s potential exclusion from the squad would affect this. Several MLS clubs have shown interest in signing the 33-year-old in the past, and a third-tier side from the United Arab Emirates is also said to have set their sights on the midfielder.
Mario Götze: The clubs he has played for during his career
Period
Club
2010 to 2013
BVB
2013 to 2016
FC Bayern Munich
2016 to 2020
BVB
2020 to 2022
PSV Eindhoven
2022 to present
Eintracht Frankfurt