Shock as Premier League transfer move 'could be on the cards' for PSG star Ousmane Dembele

There are several reasons behind Dembele's desire to wait before putting pen to paper on any new agreement. He wants to know the club's salary cap for the upcoming season, while timing is also an issue as the winger does not want to discuss his future until after this summer’s World Cup. This cautious approach suggests he is aware that a strong tournament could significantly increase his leverage. Furthermore, his decision is heavily linked to how far PSG progress in the Champions League. Having secured a 2-0 victory in the quarter-final first leg, he is currently preparing to face Liverpool at Anfield in the return fixture.