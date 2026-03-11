'I wouldn't be surprised' - Shock early Vinicius Junior retirement prediction made by ex-Real Madrid team-mate Eden Hazard

Hazard said to RTBF: “He’s just someone who loves football, who loves to play and just wants to have fun. A bit like me when I was on the pitch.”

The Belgian maestro, who retired from professional football at the age of 32, added: “Now, we talk more about what he does or what he endures than what he brings to the pitch. People forget what an exceptional player he is. It must weigh heavily on him. It can’t be easy to go into a match and just think about football. He has so much on his mind before a match, I sometimes think, ‘Poor guy.’ He knows he’s going to face this, that not much happens in terms of sanctions. It must be a burden; I wouldn’t be surprised if, at 30, he says he’s leaving, that he’s quitting football because, in any case, nothing changes.”