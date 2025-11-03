Serie A giants Fiorentina set to sack Stefano Pioli as board set sights on potential replacement

Medon Berisha scored the only goal of the match in the 23rd minute as Fiorentina went down to Lecce in the Serie A. This was their third loss in the last five games, and apart from Lecce, they also faced defeat at the hands of Inter and Milan, while securing a 2-2 draw against 10-man Bologna. The latest defeat is believed to be the root cause behind the potential sacking of Pioli, who joined the club this summer after a stint in Asia with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr. Notably, the Viola, after 10 games in the domestic league, are yet to register a victory, losing six games and drawing the other four. Despite possessing players like Edin Dzeko and Italy international Moise Kean up front, they have struggled for goals.