Kirchner-Media
Better than Lewandowski! Serhou Guirassy hits special milestone in Borussia Dortmund's thrilling win
Striker marks century milestone
Dortmund opened their Champions League league-phase campaign with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Villarreal at Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday evening. The hosts led through a Renato Veiga own goal before Santiago Mourino equalised, with Guirassy then striking twice via a close-range tap-in and a penalty. The forward's eventful night concluded with an accidental late own goal when Gregor Kobel's save deflected in off his face.
- kolbert-press
Guinean star surpasses Lewandowski
The decisive brace took Guirassy to 64 goals in 100 competitive appearances for BVB, while lifting his Champions League tally for the club to 19 in 25 matches to surpass Lewandowski's total of 17. Speaking to Primeafter the final whistle, the 30-year-old striker remarked: "I'm very, very happy to have played a hundred games for Dortmund - I didn't even realise that. Of course, it's something very special to break Lewandowski's record, because he's a great striker."
Prolific forward reflects victory
The historic milestone cements Guirassy's remarkable European consistency since arriving from Stuttgart in 2024, placing him second on Dortmund's all-time Champions League scoring chart behind only Marco Reus on 24 goals. Reflecting on the frantic encounter and his late accidental own goal against the Liga outfit, the striker added: "It was a strange game tonight - a crazy game. We could have done better, but we're happy with the win."
- Getty Images Sport
Dortmund defend perfect start
Dortmund now turn their attention back to Bundesliga duties this weekend as they welcome Paderborn to Signal Iduna Park. Die Schwarzgelben are looking to preserve their 100 per cent winning start to the domestic season, having collected six points from their opening two fixtures. Guirassy's sharp form in attack will again be pivotal as the hosts aim to keep their place at the top of the table.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting