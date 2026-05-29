Sergio Ramos-led takeover at Sevilla collapses just three days before deadline

According to a report from The Athletic, the Ramos-backed consortium had initially agreed a €444 million deal to purchase 85 per cent of Sevilla's shares. However, the multi-million euro buyout collapsed after the bidding group dramatically altered their initial financial proposal during a late meeting, as previously reported by El Desmarque and El Pais. Sources close to the current selling shareholders now consider the entire transaction completely off, with both parties conceding that the damaged situation is highly unlikely to be salvaged.