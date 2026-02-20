Sergio Aguero aims brutal jibe at Man Utd as he explains why Pep Guardiola's City exit won't have devastating effect of Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement

If this is to be Guardiola's final season with City, he will be determined to go out on a high by winning a seventh Premier League title. And City are edging closer to that goal after cutting the gap on leaders Arsenal to five points with a game in hand. Arsenal have dropped points in their last two games against Brentford and Wolves while City have won their last two league matches, against Liverpool and Fulham.

Guardiola, however, has insisted he is not discussing the status of the title race with his players as there are still 12 matches left and so much can change from now until the end of the season. He said on Friday: "Newcastle is all I am concerned with. I'm not concerned with the League Cup final with Arsenal until it comes. Now it's Newcastle, rest and after Leeds. I don't know what is going to happen these next 12 games. I didn't speak one second about that with my players.

"Yesterday and the day before it was Newcastle, Newcastle, Newcastle. I didn't talk about the position or the table. I could not care less. It's 12 games. Ask me this question with two or three games and I will answer but 12 games left is an eternity. That is the only truth I have.

"They were nine points [in front] because we had a game in hand. When everybody has the same fixtures, and after we have the differences. Many things are going to happen until the end of the season. 70 per cent of the players are new so they don't have that experience of these kind of situations. Experience is win tomorrow."