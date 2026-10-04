Sergej Barbarez breaks silence as talisman Edin Dzeko departs Bosnia squad ahead of crucial Poland clash

As Bosnia prepare for their upcoming Nations League showdown, the focus remains firmly on the void left by their departing captain. Barbarez addressed the media regarding the legendary striker's status, indicating that the forward is expected to travel to Germany immediately. The transition marks a significant turning point for the national side as they look to build a future without their most iconic figure.

“I think he has to go to Germany today. I would be glad if he appeared, to see him once again. To be honest, I'm not a friend of some goodbyes, both in private life and not like this. We will see each other many more times in our lives as we have until now. That is the most important thing, that we remain friends, great people who are dignified and who hold on to each other,” Barbarez explained, as cited by Reprezentacija.