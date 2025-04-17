Serge Gnabry salary: How much does Bayern Munich star earn per week and annually in Bundesliga?

Everything you need to know about Serge Gnabry's salary details playing for Bayern Munich

After enduring four seasons at Arsenal with limited playtime, Serge Gnabry made a strategic move to Werder Bremen in Germany, before eventually joining Bayern Munich in 2017.

Since then, Gnabry has transformed into a top-tier player, particularly under Hansi Flick's guidance, playing a pivotal role in Bayern's treble-winning 2019-20 season. His stunning hat-trick against Tottenham on their home turf was a standout moment as Bayern dominated the London team 7-2 in the group stages.

In 2022, the German winger secured his future at Bayern by signing a new contract that extends his stay at the Allianz Arena until 2026, making him one of the squad's highest earners.

Article continues below

Curious about his earnings?

GOAL explored the figures with Capology and uncovered the facts!

*Salaries are gross