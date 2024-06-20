Serbia EURO 2024Getty Images
Serbia threaten to quit Euro 2024! England’s group rivals call for action from UEFA following 'Kill, Kill, Kill the Serbs' chants from Croatia & Albania fans

Serbia have threatened to quit Euro 2024 if UEFA do not take action against “kill, kill, kill the Serbs” chants from Croatia and Albania fans.

  • Offensive songs at European Championship
  • Kosovan journalist already been banned
  • Further action required to appease Serbian FA
