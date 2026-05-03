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Sell Gabriel Jesus & sign Julian Alvarez! Arsenal legend offers transfer advice to Mikel Arteta in bid to build scary strike force
Jesus tipped for summer departure
Speaking to Metro via BetMGM, Parlour expressed his belief that Jesus could leave the Emirates. The forward has seen his influence wane this season, managing just five goals and two assists in 26 appearances across all competitions, playing only 913 minutes. With one year left on his contract, he might seek a fresh challenge. Parlour stated: "I think Jesus might leave at the end of the season, he is at that age where he wants to be playing week in, week out. We could lose him. We had four strikers when I played. That’s what I don’t understand. (Regardless of Jesus leaving), bring in another one anyway. That can give the other options a lift because they see the standard being set."
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Arsenal target Alvarez to boost attack
The Gunners spent over £250 million last summer, including a £64m move for Viktor Gyokeres. While the striker has scored 19 times in all competitions this term, Arsenal are still reportedly searching for another forward. Top of their supposed wishlist is Alvarez, who left Manchester City for Atletico Madrid in 2024. Any deal would require a fee exceeding €100m (£87m). Parlour is convinced the attacker fits perfectly: "For me, Alvarez would be a great addition to the squad. There will always be people coming and going in the summer because it’s a big squad and they can’t keep everyone happy. But Alvarez would be a fantastic option to have with his pace and what we saw at Man City."
Developing talent amidst a packed schedule
The appeal of Alvarez lies in his potential for further growth under Arteta. Parlour added: "It was always going to be difficult for him playing with Erling Haaland there but when he did start and when he did play, he was always lively. He’s a young man too, so if he’s available it’s a yes for me. When know how Arteta likes to work with young players to make them better so I think it would be a great addition, definitely."
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Crucial weeks ahead for the Gunners
Looking ahead, Arsenal face a defining month. Following a 1-1 first-leg draw in Spain, they host Atletico Madrid in their Champions League semi-final second leg on May 5. Domestically, they must win their final fixtures against West Ham, Burnley, and Crystal Palace to fend off Manchester City in a tense Premier League title race.