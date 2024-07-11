‘Second worst manager in the world!’ - USMNT fans joke about Gareth Southgate ‘upgrade’ after seeing Taylor Twellman float the idea of England boss replacing sacked Gregg Berhalter
Taylor Twellman has floated the idea of Gareth Southgate replacing Gregg Berhalter, with USMNT fans joking about “upgrade” to “second worst manager”.
- Copa America flop has delivered change
- United States require a new head coach
- Three Lions into another final at Euro 2024