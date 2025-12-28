Getty Images
Sorry, Sean Dyche! Wayne Rooney disagrees with Nottingham Forest boss as Man Utd legend backs Man City claim
Dyche fumes after Forest defeat
Dyche slammed some "bizarre" decisions by the officials in the wake of their 2-1 loss to City on Saturday. The former Burnley manager felt Cherki's winner should not have stood as he believes Gibbs-White was fouled by Nico O'Reilly moments prior. The ex-Everton boss also thought referee Rob Jones should have shown City centre-back Ruben Dias a second yellow card in the second half.
He said, "Such an easy game to referee, in my opinion, such an easy decision for VAR [video assistant referee]. When you played so well, to come in and have to talk about officials affecting the game - but they clearly did. Everyone in the stadium and everyone watching at home could see that. Morgan Gibbs-White quite clearly gets pushed to the floor and the same player is involved in blocking the ball. But he can't block it because as he jumps up, it goes through the bit of his body which he would have blocked it with.
"Whichever way you look at it it's a foul. They'll say, 'Yeah, the ball wasn't there'. And you go, 'OK, so if the ball's not near the keeper and you push the keeper to the floor, is that going to be a foul then?' We all know it is. I can't work it out. And then they score from it, which is the double whammy. I'm a big fan of VAR - I can't work out how you can't get that right."
Rooney has sympathy for Man City
For all of Dyche's complaints, ex-England international Rooney feels the right decision was made, and if anything, O'Reilly was the one fouled.
He said on BBC Match of the Day, "I actually think it's a foul of Nico O'Reilly. If you look at Morgan Gibbs-White, he grabs O'Reilly's arm and then he locks his leg into O'Reilly and pulls him down. So I've got no complaints. I think the goal should have stood."
Should Dias have been sent off?
Dias received a first booking for dissent in the first half, with the Portugal defender not happy that he was penalised for a challenge on Igor Jesus. Early in the second half, the 28-year-old brought down the striker again and that is when Dyche feels Jones should have reached for his pocket again.
He added, "They say it's an accident. If that's an accident when he's running through on goal we all know what happens. You get a red card. So why is it an accident and he isn't yellow carded then? I just find it bizarre, I really do. And I think these are easy things. Just give him a second yellow, that's it. 'Off you go'. I'm absolutely stunned."
What comes next for Forest and Man City?
Forest, who are five points clear of the relegation zone but sit 17th in the table, round off their year at home to Everton, whereas City are next in action on 1 January, 2026, away to newcomers Sunderland - who are yet to be beaten at the Stadium of Light this season.
While the Tricky Trees came away with nothing, City boss Pep Guardiola feels their future is very bright.
He told BBC Match of the Day, "Sean Dyche has again created a team with a huge personality, it's so difficult to break. Igor Jesus won all the duels. It's been a really, really, tough game. They have a fantastic team...Gibbs-White, what a player! And [Elliot] Anderson! Christmas time, Nottingham Forest away and that team, if you don't have the right mentality...it's impossible to win the game today."
