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Scott McTominay is staying put! Napoli reject Premier League and Saudi offers as talks over new contract continue
McTominay deemed untouchable in Naples
Despite significant interest from England and the riches of the Saudi Pro League, Napoli have slammed the door shut on any potential summer exit for McTominay. Indeed, the Partenopei have knocked back advances from two Premier League sides and one Saudi club who were eager to test their resolve, according to Tuttosport.
The former Manchester United man has proven to be a revelation in Serie A, and the club hierarchy views him as a pillar for their future projects. While there have been reports of a potential return to the Premier League appearing on the cards, the Italian giants have no intention of letting McTominay depart just two years after his arrival.
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New long-term contract on the table
To ward off further interest, Napoli are moving swiftly to tie McTominay down to a massive new contract. Discussions are currently proceeding at pace to extend his stay until 2030, with an additional option for 2031. This would effectively see the 29-year-old commit the remainder of his peak years to the Azzurri, accompanied by a significant salary increase to reflect his status as one of the league's top performers.
McTominay has previously spoken about his happiness in Italy, stating: "My agent has not communicated with anyone regarding my future. He only speaks with me and with the club. He hasn't said anything to the newspapers. I am extremely happy here and, as far as I am concerned, I am a Napoli player; it is all I think about. The future is very important and I could see myself in Napoli for a long time."
Italiano takes pole position for dug-out
While the squad remains stable, the coaching bench is set for a major shake-up. The report adds that Vincenzo Italiano has emerged as the frontrunner to succeed Antonio Conte, who is expected to bid farewell after the final league game against Udinese. President Aurelio De Laurentiis has long been an admirer of the current Bologna boss, having missed out on his signature twice before in 2021 and 2024.
The 'third time's a charm' rule seems to be in effect as Napoli prepare a two-year contract with an option for a third season for Italiano. The tactical shift will be significant, but the club remains committed to their core staff, with sporting director Giovanni Manna set to remain in his post despite interest from Roma. Tuttosport further suggests that former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri is heading for Atalanta rather than a return to Naples.
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Premier League giants eye Vergara
While McTominay is staying, another Napoli talent is attracting heavy interest from England. Antonio Vergara has reportedly become the subject of a formal proposal worth between €25 million and €30m from a top-tier Premier League club. The 23-year-old midfielder has also caught the eye of two major Serie A sides, creating a potential bidding war as the summer window approaches.
Napoli face a difficult decision regarding the youngster, as a significant capital gain could help fund Italiano's first transfer market. However, for now, the club's priority remains keeping the core of the starting XI together, ensuring that the next manager has the tools necessary to compete for the Scudetto once again.