Scott McTominay set for heart surgery in London as Napoli estimate return timeline for Scotland star

McTominay is scheduled for surgery in London on Monday as Napoli take steps to resolve the cardiac condition that has temporarily sidelined him. The former Manchester United midfielder, an influential figure since his summer 2024 move with 27 goals in 82 appearances, was diagnosed with a mild and benign episode of cardiac fibrillation.

Reports from TuttoMercatoWeb, reveal that the operation will take place in London on Monday. Napoli remain confident that McTominay can return to action in October, assuming his recovery proceeds as planned.