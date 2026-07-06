Scandalous Folarin Balogun decision hammers home just how much 2026 World Cup has been tarnished by Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino

Having been dismissed in his country's round-of-32 win over Bosnia & Herzegovina for an unintentional but dangerous challenge on Tarik Muharemovic, Balogun should have been suspended for the game in Seattle - yet FIFA announced just over 24 hours before kick-off that the USMNT's top goal-scorer would not serve the usual one-match ban for a straight red card.

Christian Pulisic said "it just feels right" - which was most amusing given absolutely everyone else thought it was plain wrong.

"It absolutely stinks," former Manchester United defender Gary Neville said on ITV. "And what I would say is the thing that stinks the most is there should be a review process in place. I actually didn't think it was a red card, and I think there should be a process which allows it to be overturned.

"But if there's no process for it to be overturned, and then somehow FIFA from nowhere have just decided to basically let a player play, and the rules [should be] the same for everybody. I would be absolutely raging if I was Belgium."

And they are.



