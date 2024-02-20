Saudi Pro League top scorers 2023-24: Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Karim Benzema & players with the most goals

GOAL brings you all this season's leading marksmen from Saudi Arabia's top flight - who will come out on top?

An unprecedented summer shopping spree of European stars has catapulted the Saudi Pro League into the spotlight, making it the most eagerly anticipated football season ever in the Middle East.

The influx of superstars to the Saudi Pro League is going to make the Golden Boot race an exciting watch that fans won't want to miss throughout the 2023/24 season.

One name who has been setting the league on fire even before the lavish spending is Al-Ittihad forward Abderrazak Hamdallah, who pipped Al-Nassr duo Ronaldo and Anderson Talisca to scoop his third Golden Boot in past five seasons with 21 goals last term.

The 32-year-old Moroccan international will be bidding to defend his Kingdom’s top scorer crown this time around, but it's safe to say, he has some serious competition on his hands.

A whole host of former European strikers will be strutting their stuff out in the Middle East, with Brazilian megastar Neymar joining the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema as one of the division's poster boys.

As the 2023-24 campaign rumbles on, GOAL is on hand to monitor the exploits of the most prolific marksmen in Saudi Arabia.