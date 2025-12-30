Sarina Wiegman named honorary dame in New Year Honours list as Leah Williamson and England team-mates also recognised

While Wiegman has been made a dame, she cannot use the title, because she is a foreign citizen, as she hails from the Netherlands.

She said: "When I first arrived in England, I could never have imagined the respect and warmth I've experienced from the English people. I deeply thank the fans for their support.

"This title is a reflection of my exceptional team of players and staff. My congratulations go to Alex, Ella, Georgia, Keira, Leah and also Dr Ritan Mehta (England women's head of medical and team doctor, who has been an MBE) who have all been celebrated for their brilliant contributions.

"Our team values mean that when there is recognition for one, then there is recognition for all. I want to pay tribute to every member of our Euro squad.

"They should all be celebrated for everything they brought to the pitch and for the positive role they play in society. I'm proud to work alongside such a dedicated group of people.

"It's been a special year and as we look ahead to our next objective, qualifying for the 2027 World Cup, we hope we can continue to make the country proud."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!