Lucy Bronze Hannah Hampton EnglandGetty/GOAL
Aditya Gokhale

'Three times we were out' - Sarina Wiegman sings praises of Lucy Bronze & Hannah Hampton after heroics save Lionesses in England's Euro 2025 win over Sweden on penalties

England
S. Wiegman
H. Hampton
L. Bronze
Sweden vs England
Sweden
Women's EURO
Women's football

Sarina Wiegman hailed Lucy Bronze and Hannah Hampton after England survived a thrilling Euro 2025 quarter-final against Sweden, winning on penalties following a dramatic comeback. The Lionesses came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 before edging a chaotic shootout 3-2. Wiegman admitted she thought England were out "three times" during the rollercoaster clash.

  • England win epic quarter-final vs Sweden on penalties
  • Bronze scores equaliser & winning penalty as Hampton shines
  • Wiegman braced for elimination three times
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below

Next Match