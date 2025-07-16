Bullish Sarina Wiegman insists England 'in a good place' despite being unable to 'predict' Lionesses' Euro 2025 quarter-final showdown with Sweden
After enduring a difficult start to their Euro 2025 campaign, Sarina Wiegman's England bounced back strongly and are now preparing for a blockbuster quarter-final clash against Sweden. The Lionesses boss remains confident in her squad’s trajectory and believes the team is ready to take on the Group C winners.
- England gearing up to face Sweden
- Lionesses wary of the Swedish threat
- Wiegman confident ahead of last-eight clash