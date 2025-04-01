Santiago Giménez, Raúl Jiménez hope to lead Javier Aguirre's El Tri to the elusive fifth game: Way-too-early Mexico roster for the 2026 World Cup

With the World Cup just more than 400 days away, GOAL looks at how the México squad might look next summer

Despite not facing the United States in the CONCACAF Nations League final, Javier Aguirre delivered Mexico's first title in the tournament, a result that has delighted FMF officials. In his third stint with El Tri, Aguirre lifted that burden from the national team, and this summer, he will aim to defend the title won in the 2023 Gold Cup.

The coach has Santiago Giménez as both the present and future of the attack and, surprisingly, saw Raúl Jiménez regain his best form during Nations League, scoring four goals. Perhaps, after many years, Guillermo Ochoa may no longer be the starting goalkeeper, as Luis Ángel Malagón has emerged as a true shot-stopper, who is shaping up to be the starter for the 2026 World Cup.

But if the tournament started today, who would make the cut for the 23-man roster? Could this solid team remain steady, or is there room for improvement? GOAL takes a way-too-early look.