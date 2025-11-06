'The time has come to stop' - Santiago Gimenez opens up on months-long injury struggle with AC Milan striker set for spell on sidelines

Gimenez has broken his silence, revealing on social media that he has been battling an ankle problem for weeks – an issue that has finally forced him onto the sidelines. The Mexican striker, who was withdrawn during the second half of the match against Atalanta and missed last weekend’s clash against Roma, admitted the injury has significantly affected his recent performances. He confirmed that he will now take time off to undergo treatment, though he stopped short of giving a specific timeline for his return.

Gimenez hasn't had an ideal start to life at the San Siro since his arrival from Feyenoord in January earlier this year. He has scored just seven goals in 30 games. This season, he has netted just once in 11 games across all competitions. Despite his lack of effectiveness in front of goal, Rossoneri head coach Massimiliano Allegri has continued to defend Gimenez.

“Santiago is a fundamental piece of this team,” Allegri said after the Juventus game in September. “He gives us structure - the way he connects play, holds up the ball, and presses from the front is vital. The goals will come, but what he brings goes well beyond statistics.

“Giménez played really well today. He worked hard, created spaces, and even forced a penalty. I took him off thinking [Rafael] Leao could give us a different spark, but Santi didn’t deserve to come out.”