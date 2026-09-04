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San Diego FC confirm signing of former Villarreal and Real Betis striker Cedric Bakambu
Striker seals American switch
San Diego have officially completed the signing of Bakambu on a free transfer following the end of his spell with La Liga side Betis. The 35-year-old forward has penned a contract through the 2026 MLS campaign, which includes options extending to 2027-2028. Bakambu arrives in California fresh from starting three matches for DR Congo at the 2026 World Cup, helping the tournament debutants reach the Round of 32.
- AFP
Club praises veteran pedigree
Speaking via an official club announcement, sporting director Tyler Heaps welcomed the seasoned attacker: "Cedric brings an incredible level of experience and proven quality to San Diego FC."
Heaps was quick to underline the forward's top-level pedigree: "He has built an outstanding career competing at the highest levels in Europe and internationally, and his ability to consistently find the back of the net has been a defining part of his game. He understands what it takes to perform on the biggest stages and brings a winning mentality that will be extremely valuable to our group."
He added: "We're thrilled to welcome Cedric and his family to San Diego and look forward to seeing him make his mark with our club."
Prolific career bolsters attack
Ever since his professional breakthrough at Sochaux, the Congolese forward has amassed 191 goals and 49 assists in 492 outings, taking in spells with Villarreal, Marseille, Olympiacos, and Galatasaray. On the international scene, he has delivered 21 goals in 72 caps for DR Congo while featuring in four Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.
His arrival adds proven firepower to a frontline already boasting Anders Dreyer, Marcus Ingvartsen, and fellow 2026 World Cup forward Elias Achouri.
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Playoff race intensifies ahead
San Diego currently sit eighth in the Western Conference with 30 points as they look to secure a second successive Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance. Bakambu's arrival is expected to provide extra cutting edge in the final third during the regular-season run-in. Integrating the veteran forward quickly alongside the existing frontline will be crucial for the coaching staff to maintain momentum ahead of decisive fixtures.
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