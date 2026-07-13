Samuel Eto'o claims Kylian Mbappe is underappreciated in France as 'uncomfortable' question raised

Mbappe has been the talisman for Les Bleus throughout the 2026 World Cup, yet Eto'o believes there is a strange disconnect between the player's achievements and his public perception in France. The former Barcelona and Inter forward suggested that the 27-year-old is forced to operate under a level of scrutiny that his peers often escape.

Speaking to Le Parisien, Eto'o expressed his confusion over why the forward is not yet universally heralded as the nation's greatest ever. "He simply deserves to be judged with the same fairness as other great champions, and perhaps it's time for France to fully appreciate how fortunate it is to have a player of such stature in its history," Eto'o explained. "But despite his performances, his records, his list of achievements, and his consistency, he seems to constantly have to prove himself again."