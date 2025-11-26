Samir Nasri claims Mason Greenwood shouldn't be 'judged' on past rape allegations after being 'forgiven' by partner Harriet Robson

Nearly six months after charges against the forward were dropped, Greenwood admitted to "making mistakes" as Man Utd confirmed he would not be reintegrated into the squad following their own internal investigation into his conduct away from the pitch.

He said in August 2023, shortly before joining Getafe on a season-long loan: "I want to start by saying I understand that people will judge me because of what they have seen and heard on social media, and I know people will think the worst. I was brought up to know that violence or abuse in any relationship is wrong, I did not do the things I was accused of, and in February I was cleared of all charges. However, I fully accept I made mistakes in my relationship, and I take my share of responsibility for the situations which led to the social media post. I am learning to understand my responsibilities to set a good example as a professional footballer, and I'm focused on the big responsibility of being a father, as well as a good partner. Today's decision has been part of a collaborative process between Manchester United, my family and me. The best decision for us all, is for me to continue my football career away from Old Trafford, where my presence will not be a distraction for the club. I thank the club for their support since I joined aged seven. There will always be a part of me which is United. I am enormously grateful to my family and all my loved ones for their support, and it is now for me to repay the trust those around me have shown. I intend to be a better footballer, but most importantly a good father, a better person, and to use my talents in a positive way on and off the pitch."