Sam Kerr makes history with first NWSL goal in almost seven years! Ex-Chelsea star rewrites the record books at Gotham FC

Portland did not make life easy for the visiting side. Rookie attacker Renee Lyles, making her very first professional start, leveled the proceedings in the 21st minute with a spectacular strike that will surely be a contender for goal of the week. Lyles benefitted from a clever assist by Pietra Tordin, who continues to lead the league with seven assists this season.

The atmosphere in Portland reached a fever pitch as the Thorns looked to consolidate their lead, but Kerr’s equalizer less than ten minutes later silenced the Providence Park faithful. The narrative took another turn in the final 17 minutes when Jayden Perry was shown a straight red card for denying Kerr an obvious goal-scoring opportunity near the halfway line. Despite being reduced to ten players, the Thorns actually finished the match the stronger of the two teams, bolstered by the emotional return of Morgan Weaver, who made her first appearance since late 2024 to a rapturous reception from the home supporters.