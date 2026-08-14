AFP
Transfer COLLAPSE! Borussia Dortmund walk away from massive €50m deal for top Bundesliga prospect
Dortmund end El Mala pursuit
Dortmund have dramatically pulled out of the race to sign highly-rated Koln prospect El Mala. According to BILD, The decision comes after the Bundesliga side saw a massive transfer offer worth over €50 million rejected by their domestic rivals.
The final proposal was presented to Koln sporting director Thomas Kessler by Dortmund executives Lars Ricken and Ole Book in recent days. However, the clubs failed to reach a total agreement, prompting Dortmund to walk away from the negotiating table entirely. This significant development ends one of the summer's most prominent transfer sagas. The player is now set to remain with his current employers for the upcoming campaign.
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Ricken confirms total transfer collapse
Dortmund's managing director of sport, Ricken, has publicly confirmed that the club will no longer pursue the talented youngster. He provided complete clarity on the situation when addressing the collapsed deal.
"Said El Mala is not a Borussia Dortmund player and will not become one this summer either," Ricken confirmed to the Funke Mediengruppe. "Said El Mala is not a Borussia Dortmund player, nor will he become one this summer. We held open discussions with 1. FC Köln officials over the last few days, but they rejected our final offer. Borussia Dortmund will not submit another bid and will not pursue the player's transfer any further."
Bonus structure proved highly problematic
While the overall financial package was incredibly lucrative, the structure of the proposed deal ultimately caused the negotiations to collapse. According to BILD, the base transfer fee offered by Dortmund was in the region of €46m.
With the inclusion of various performance-related add-ons, the total package would have slightly exceeded Koln's €50m valuation, reaching an estimated €52m to €53m. However, Koln were left completely unsatisfied with the strict conditions attached to those potential bonus payments.
The proposed add-ons were reportedly structured over a significantly long period of time. Furthermore, they were heavily reliant on the player achieving a high number of first-team appearances, meaning Koln lacked guaranteed financial certainty.
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El Mala set to remain in Koln
Following Dortmund's definitive withdrawal from the negotiations, El Mala will continue his immediate development at Koln. The highly-rated prospect will now focus entirely on the upcoming season alongside his current team-mates.
Koln's firm stance in the transfer market demonstrates their strong desire to dictate the terms of any high-profile departures. They successfully held their ground regarding the exact payment structure of their €50m valuation. Meanwhile, Dortmund's recruitment team must now pivot their attention toward alternative targets. The club hierarchy will explore other options if they wish to bolster their squad before the summer transfer window officially closes.
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