Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney poke fun at Southampton 'Spygate' scandal in hilarious Wrexham social media clip

Wrexham's A-list owners Reynolds and McElhenney have never been shy about using their platform for a bit of gamesmanship, and their latest social media skit has set the stage for a fiery encounter. In a video posted to Wrexham's official X account, the duo poked fun at Southampton's recent history of training ground espionage - referencing the incident where Saints were kicked out of the play-off final and docked four points after an intern was caught spying on Middlesbrough's training session.

The video begins with Reynolds emerging from behind a tree, playing into the theme of clandestine observation. Ostensibly a promotion for their shirt sponsor, Firefox, the Deadpool star quipped: 'Today, for no particular reason, we want to talk about the importance of privacy.' It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator McElhenney quickly joined in, adding: 'Specifically, how to prevent spies from seeing what you're doing.'