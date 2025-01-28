Wrexham Racecourse Ryan Reynolds Rob McElhenneyGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney to build Wrexham 'cauldron' as exciting Racecourse expansion designs revealed by architects behind Tottenham Hotspur Stadium & Las Vegas Sphere

WrexhamLeague One

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are ready to construct a Wrexham “cauldron”, with short and long-term plans for stadium redevelopment being revealed.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Hollywood co-owners drawing up ambitious plans
  • New Kop Stand should be completed in 2026
  • Intention is to construct a Premier League venue
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match