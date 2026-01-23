Getty
‘Go for it!’ - Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac told to ‘double down’ in January transfer window in Wrexham’s bid for promotion to Premier League
Wrexham go big in summer transfer window
Following their rise to the Championship in 2025, their third straight promotion in as many years, Wrexham went big in the transfer market. In fact, they spent around £30 million ($41m) on new recruits, as they repeatedly smashed their transfer record. That included signing Nathan Broadhead, Callum Doyle, Ben Sheaf, Lewis O'Brien and more. It has largely worked so far, with Phil Parkinson's men doing the best of the promoted teams. Wrexham are 10th in the Championship and just two points off sixth-placed Preston - who occupy the last play-off spot. But they may need to sign more talent this month to stand a chance at promotion.
Wrexham told to invest heavily again
Former Derby County defender Davies thinks this is a great opportunity for Wrexham to kick on and give themselves a good chance of reaching the top tier of English football.
He told BetVictor: "I'm interested to see what kind of business they do in January. Again, when we speak about Coventry doubling down on promotion, I think this will be Wrexham’s best chance because the teams that should be up there are underperforming. Those relegated teams have been underachieving and I think Wrexham need to double down now and go for it because I do believe this will be the best chance to do it."Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Wrexham are exceeding expectations
Despite spending heavily in preparation for this season, Davies thought they would be a mid-table side in 2025-26. While that could still happen, the former centre-back feels they are in with a shot of making it into the top six as this season is "mad".
He added: "I think when you speak about Wrexham, I didn't think they’d be in a relegation fight. I thought they'd finish around mid-table. The difference is that in the lower divisions, they kind of outspent most teams. They couldn't do it with Birmingham, but they outspent the other teams, brought the best players and then when it came to January, they refreshed and managed to get over the line. While I initially thought it could just be a season where they stay up, be in and around it and maybe have a little huff and puff, but end up falling short, I’d now say they've got as much chance as anyone. That's simply because of, and I say this respectfully, how mad the league has been.
"While Coventry, Middlesbrough, and now Ipswich are making a charge, if we think back to last year, it was boring. Last year, we had four teams pull away from the 15th game and the top four didn’t change. Whereas this year we're talking about the likes of Hull, Stoke and Preston, who were fighting to stay up on the last day of last season. Like all three of those teams, Wrexham are in the conversation and I think they have got as much of a chance as anyone."
What comes next for Wrexham?
After a draw and a loss in their last two Championship games, Wrexham travel to Queens Park Rangers on Saturday. If results go their way, the Welsh outfit could jump into the top six. Alternatively, if they lose and others win around them, they could drop as low as 14th in the table, such is the league's volatility.
