What is Ryan Reynolds' net worth & how much does the Wrexham co-owner earn?

Film-lovers have been aware of Ryan Reynolds' work for some time. However, his purchase of Wrexham, alongside It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney, in 2020 made football fans sit up and take notice too.

The Hollywood pair have not been shy in splashing the cash since taking over in north Wales, signing a host of top players from the leagues above as well as investing heavily in the club's infrastructure. They have secured back-to-back-to-back promotions and now find themselves in the EFL Championship, one step away from the Premier League.

You may be wondering how Reynolds can afford all of this investment. Below, GOAL takes a look at his net worth, streams of income and highest grossing films.