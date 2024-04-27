Ryan Reynolds sends out 'huge' message after Wrexham end season in style with win over champions Stockport

Getty/GOAL compositeRitabrata BanerjeeRyan Reynolds sends out 'huge' message after Wrexham end season in style with win over champions StockportWrexhamLeague TwoWrexham vs Stockport CountyStockport CountyWrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds shared a message for his team as the Red Dragons end the season on a high.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowReynolds has message for Wrexham fansRed Dragons beat Stockport 2-1Sealed second consecutive promotionArticle continues below