Ruud van Nistelrooy is finally sacked! Leicester confirm decision to fire Man Utd legend almost two months after Premier League relegation - and THREE DAYS before starting pre-season R. van Nistelrooy Leicester Manchester United Premier League Championship

Leicester City have officially dismissed manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, bringing an end to his brief tenure just under two months after the club's relegation from the Premier League. The former Dutch striker, who took the reins in November 2024 following the departure of Steve Cooper, was unable to prevent the club from slipping into the EFL Championship.