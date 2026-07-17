Goal.com
Live

DON'T MISS A MOMENT OF THE WORLD CUP

Your all-access pass to scores, live updates, and insights
Explore
FBL-WC-2026-MATCH93-POR-ESPAFP
Yosua Arya

'I want to play with Pau Cubarsi!' - Dutch wonderkid reveals dream to partner Barcelona centre-back after seeing him handle Cristiano Ronaldo

P. Cubarsi
Barcelona
R. Nijstad
Spain
World Cup
LaLiga
FC Twente
Eredivisie
C. Ronaldo
Netherlands

Twente youngster Ruud Nijstad has admitted his long-term ambition is to play alongside Pau Cubarsi at Barcelona after being impressed by the Spain international's display against Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the highly rated Dutch defender insists his immediate focus remains on continuing his development with the Eredivisie club.

  • Nijstad opens up on Barcelona ambition

    Barcelona appear to have secured one half of their long-term central defensive partnership with Cubarsi, who has established himself in the first team and continues to impress for Spain. Nijstad has emerged as a potential option to complement the teenager. The 18-year-old Twente defender has previously been linked with Blaugrana and has now spoken publicly about the prospect of one day playing alongside Cubarsi at Camp Nou.

    • Advertisement
  • Ruud Nijstad TwenteGetty

    Dutch defender explains his admiration for Cubarsi

    Nijstad discussed his ambitions during an interview with Sportnieuws, while also stressing that he remains committed to his development at Twente despite the speculation surrounding his future. The defender revealed that watching Cubarsi perform against Ronaldo during Spain's 1-0 win over Portugal in the 2026 World Cup round of 16 strengthened his admiration for the Barcelona youngster and reinforced his long-term goal.

    "I saw him (Cubarsí) play against Cristiano Ronaldo and I really enjoyed watching him," he admitted. "I don't expect things to move that fast for me, but playing for FC Barcelona and forming a central defensive partnership with Cubarsí would, of course, be my ultimate goal. But for now, I want to continue developing at Twente. I still have a lot to learn here."

  • A profile that suits Barcelona

    Nijstad enjoyed an impressive breakthrough season with Twente, making 24 appearances and becoming a regular starter during the closing months of the campaign. The left-footed centre-back is regarded as one of the Netherlands' brightest young prospects, and his profile fits Barcelona's preference for recruiting elite young talent with long-term potential. His previous links with the Catalan club have only added to the interest surrounding his development.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Ruud NijstadGetty

    Development remains the priority

    Nijstad is expected to continue his progress at Twente, where he hopes to build on last season's breakthrough and establish greater consistency at senior level. If he maintains his upward trajectory, Blaugrana's reported interest could develop further in future transfer windows as the club continues to assess long-term defensive options.