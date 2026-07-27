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Russian ambassador blasts Italy as 'undemocratic' after Andrea Pirlo drops out of running for Italy job
Diplomatic tension over Azzurri vacancy
The race to appoint a successor for the Italian national team has shifted from the pitch to the political arena. Aleksei Paramonov, the Russian ambassador to Italy, has issued a scathing critique of the Italian authorities after Pirlo confirmed he is no longer a candidate for the role.
In an open letter published on his Telegram blog and shared via the embassy’s official social media channels, Paramonov did not hold back in his assessment of the situation. Addressing the 2006 World Cup winner directly, he expressed his dismay at how the legendary figure has been treated by his home country.
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Russian ambassador slams 'pseudodemocratic' establishment
Paramonov’s letter was laced with sharp rhetoric, accusing the Italian leadership of hypocrisy and unfair treatment of the former Juventus and AC Milan playmaker. "It is a pity that, despite your contribution to world sport and the image of Italy abroad, you are being ostracized here in Italy by your own pseudodemocratic establishment, as has already happened with thousands of Russian athletes, musicians, artists, conductors and Russian directors," the ambassador wrote.
The diplomat continued to offer his support to Pirlo, framing the situation as a human rights concern rather than a simple sporting selection issue. "Even though this may not help you, we are close with sincere and human solidarity," Paramonov stated.
Pirlo clarifies commercial ties
Pirlo himself had earlier addressed the controversy, expressing his frustration at how his professional deals were being interpreted. In a statement, the 47-year-old clarified his position: "The professional collaboration that is the subject of recent controversy came about as part of my working experience in the United Arab Emirates and is exclusively of a commercial and sporting nature. Attributing political meaning to this collaboration means attributing convictions to me that I have never expressed and that I do not hold."
The former midfielder was keen to highlight that his conduct has always been professional and legally sound. "Throughout my career, first as a player and then as a coach, I have always performed my duties within full respect of the laws of the countries I have worked in and the contracts I signed," he explained.
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Italian government reacts to the fallout
The fallout has reached the highest levels of the Italian government, with Minister for Sport and Youth Andrea Abodi expressing his disappointment over the handling of the entire saga.
Speaking at a recent public event, Abodi was blunt about the damage done to the reputation of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC). "It is news that speaks for itself," the minister remarked.
Abodi did not mince his words regarding the public perception of the recruitment process, which has seen several high-profile names linked and then discarded. "Now there is a bad impression to recover from," he admitted, referring to the "brutta figura" made by the governing bodies.
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