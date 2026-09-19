Russia handed partial international football return as FIFA includes youth team in Under-15 World Cup draw

Russia have officially returned to the international football fold at youth level after being included in the group-stage draw for the Under-15 World Cup in Azerbaijan. Placed in a six-team pool alongside Turkey, Afghanistan, Djibouti, Sierra Leone, and Sudan, the decision marks the first easing of sporting sanctions against the nation since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. However, this relaxation is strictly confined to the grassroots game, coming after all 211 member associations received formal invitations last December.