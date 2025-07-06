'You'll find out who's real and who's not' - Russell Martin refuses to rule out Rangers swoop to sign Jamie Vardy after striker's Leicester exit J. Vardy R. Martin Rangers Leicester Premiership Transfers

Rangers boss Russell Martin has kept the door open for a potential move to bring Jamie Vardy to Ibrox following the veteran striker's Leicester City departure. The former Southampton manager refused to confirm or deny interest after Rangers’ 2-2 pre-season friendly draw with Club Brugge, teasing fans that the truth behind the transfer talk would become clear in the coming weeks.