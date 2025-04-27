'I'd like to give rugby a go!' - Lionesses star Mary Earps jokes she'd 'like to take someone out for sure' after dropping in to watch England in Women's Six Nations
Lionesses and Paris Saint-Germain star Mary Earps dropped in to watch England Rugby team win Women’s Six Nations grand slam.
- Earps saw England win the Women's Six Nations
- Joked about ditching football to try out Rugby
- Goalkeeper will face Paris FC in PSG's next match