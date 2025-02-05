Ruben Amorim urged to give Paul Pogba a trial at Man Utd as Rio Ferdinand suggests UK rapper Stormzy will already be working on a repeat of iconic 2016 transfer announcement video
Ruben Amorim has been urged to give Paul Pogba a trial at Manchester United, with the midfielder a free agent after terminating his Juventus contract.
- Pogba will be eligible to return to action in March
- Ferdinand wants Man Utd to hand a trial to Pogba
- However, there has been no contact with the midfielder