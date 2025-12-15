Ruben Amorim reveals transfer stance on 'special' Antoine Semenyo ahead of Man Utd's clash with Bournemouth

United host Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Monday night, looking to build momentum in a season that has demanded constant adjustment from Amorim. The Portuguese coach has been forced to juggle injuries, tactical tweaks and squad rotation, particularly in defence, as United continue to search for consistency in the Premier League. Bournemouth arrive amid a winless run but remain a dangerous opponent thanks to Andoni Iraola's side's ferocity in attack.

Much of the pre-match discussion has centred on Semenyo, a player United explored during the summer before opting to strengthen their frontline with Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha instead. The 25-year-old remained at Bournemouth and made a strong start to the campaign, contributing six goals and three assists in his first 14 league appearances. Although his output has dipped in recent weeks, his overall numbers still underline his impact.

Semenyo’s contract situation has added to the intrigue, with a £65 million ($86.8m) release clause understood to be active in the January window. Liverpool have been linked with a move, while United’s previous interest inevitably resurfaced ahead of the meeting between the two sides. Despite that backdrop, Amorim was keen to keep the focus on the match itself rather than transfer speculation.