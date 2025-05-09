Ruben Amorim outlines impact of diet and ice baths on Mason Mount's revival as Man Utd boss hails midfielder as 'perfect' after double in Europa League win against Athletic Club
Ruben Amorim sung the praises of Mason Mount after his two second-half goals at Old Trafford saw Manchester United through to the Europa League final.
- Mount struck twice as United beat Athletic Club
- Stunning strike from near halfway rounded off victory
- Amorim praised Mount's hard work