Ruben Amorim hails Man Utd's 'maverick' summer signing who 'has an aura about him' following fast start to life at Old Trafford

Cunha has quickly established himself as one of Manchester United’s standout performers following his £62.5 million ($82m) summer move from Wolverhampton Wanderers. The 26-year-old Brazilian has become a fan favourite at Old Trafford, with his blend of flair, aggression, and creativity earning him comparisons to former club icon Eric Cantona. While his goalscoring numbers remain modest, with one goal in 10 games so far, his influence on matches has been undeniable, sparking the Red Devils’ offensive setup.

Amorim has built his front line around Cunha and fellow new arrival Bryan Mbeumo. The pair have injected final-third dynamism into United’s attack, helping the team recover from an inconsistent start to the season. Amorim’s tactical setup has given Cunha the freedom to roam between the lines, link play with midfielders, and exploit gaps between the defensive line

Cunha’s performances have also coincided with a noticeable improvement in United’s pressing and transition play in the last month. His relentless energy and willingness to press from the front have added a new dimension to Amorim’s system.