'Could have won Premier League' - Ruben Amorim told Man Utd are 'crying out for' Harry Kane as Louis Saha warns Red Devils off Viktor Gyokeres & Jean-Philippe Mateta transfers
Manchester United are “crying out for” Harry Kane, says Louis Saha, with the Red Devils being warned off Viktor Gyokeres and Jean-Philippe Mateta.
- Red Devils missed out on England captain
- Have seen him star for German giants Bayern
- Search for proven No.9 continues at Old Trafford