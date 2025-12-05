Ruben Amorim accused of 'ruining' academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo as Man Utd boss called out on 'bullsh*t' by club legend

Mainoo has struggled for playing time under Amorim this season, having been a breakout star and regular starter in previous seasons, and is yet to make a single Premier League start this term. The issue stems from a change in system and being in competition with club captain Bruno Fernandes for the same midfield role, a battle the Portuguese international is winning. Frustrated by his limited minutes, Mainoo requested a loan move last summer, which United denied and the situation has led to speculation about a potential January exit, with top clubs across Europe, including Bayern Munich, reportedly interested in securing his services, either on loan or on a permanent deal.

But Amorim has talked down issues, claiming Mainoo will get his chance. Amorim said last Friday: “I see him as a starter like the other players. I just have to make a choice and then in the end, it's not been Kobbie. In the future, I don't know. Again, I always think the same thing with Casemiro. (He) was not playing and then he plays. I just want to win games. I don't care who is playing."

But United legend Scholes, who played 719 games for the club, scored 155 goals, won a record 11 domestic league titles and two Champions League crowns, has slammed the way the United boss has treated Mainoo.